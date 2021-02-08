Global MBA Rankings 2021: Indian School of Business (ISB) ranked best B-school in India by FT, placed 23rd globally

The Financial Times Global MBA Rankings 2021 placed Insead in France and Singapore at the first position. (Image: ISB)

Indian School of Business (ISB): Another feather has been added to the cap of the Indian School of Business (ISB), as its Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) has been ranked at the top in India by The Financial Times Global MBA Rankings of 2021. The programme has also been ranked at the fifth position among the business colleges in Asia and at the 23rd place worldwide. ISB also is the only business school from India to have featured among the top 25 business schools worldwide in the rankings. The next Indian B-school to get a place in the rankings is the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, which has been ranked at the 35th position.

ISB, in a statement, said that for the ranking, its PGP Class of 2017 had been surveyed. Among the areas that were analysed by the Financial Times for the rankings was an increase in the salary percentage of the alumni and in this, the ISB ranked at the first position in India and at the third place in Asia as well as across the globe.

In terms of weighted salary and career service, ISB’s rank has been increasing year on year and this year was no different as it was placed at the 39th position globally. Meanwhile, in terms of career progress rank, the B-school stood at the 21st position worldwide, an improvement from past rankings. It was also the top B-school from India in the research rankings, and was placed 77 across the world. Moreover, ISB also has 40% women students in its MBA-equivalent PGP, more than twice the percentage of women students in other top Indian B-schools that were considered in the rankings.

The ISB statement quoted Dean Rajendra Srivastava as saying that these rankings have highlighted as well as strengthened the efforts put in by the B-school to conduct world-class research. He added that the recognition that increasing numbers of prominent business schools in the country are getting in global rankings would help in getting people worldwide to notice India as a destination for attaining high-quality education in the field of management.

The Financial Times Global MBA Rankings 2021 placed Insead in France and Singapore at the first position, while the UK-based London Business School was ranked at the second place. In India, while IIM Bangalore secured the 35th position in global rankings, IIM Calcutta was ranked at the 44th place, and IIM Ahmedabad stood at the 48th position.