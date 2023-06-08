Global learning company D2L announces expansion in India

D2L, a global learning technology company, has announced to deepen its long-term commitment to India with additional investments in development, support operations, hiring talent, and expanded in-country cloud solutions.

D2L’s future investments in development and support, talent acquisition, local cloud infrastructure and plans for an Indian entity will help expand D2L Brightspace across more of the education market, an official release said.

Brightspace is a University Grants Commission (UGC) and National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 compliant platform to better support Indian clients. D2L’s expansion will help create further growth opportunities for the 40 plus Indian organisations who have already opted for the technology, the release added.

“We are building on a solid foundation in the region by investing more directly in on-the-ground operations. We are committed to empowering India’s learners, talented educators, and top companies with better learning experiences – that are mobile friendly, personal, and highly accessible,” Elliot Gowans, senior vice president, International, D2L, said.

D2L is also committed to expanding its local operational presence to better respond to unique regional needs, help speed product development, and help spur the growth and adoption of Brightspace in the region, the release said.

“There are many organisations in India who have already chosen D2L Brightspace, and they are seeing the difference that these platforms and products can make in the lives of learners. With elements like great mobile accessibility and compatibility, engaging content, and personalized learning paths for learners, there is no need to compromise – no matter where or when they choose to teach and learn,” Rajesh Talpade, senior vice president, Product Management, D2L, said.