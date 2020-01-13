Global IT skills that are most in demand

This tech skill is in demand for obvious reasons: more site visits mean more conversions, customers, revenue. (Representative image)

By Abhishek Agarwal

The future of European and US job markets will revolve around technology and finance. It is expected that, by 2030, around 66,000 new technology and data science jobs will be floated in the US and other developed nations. The trends of the first five months of 2019 support the argument. In this period, 35% of jobs announced by 19 banks and asset managers of Europe and the US were specifically related to tech and data roles.

Changing job market dynamics: The demand for network and information security experts in the European market will continue to see a rise due to two major factors.

One is the growing number of malicious threats and cyberattacks threatening enterprise security for organisations of all sizes, and the other is the implementation of the General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR), which companies need to comply. Also, employers are looking for people with digital marketing skills to improve their companies’ web presence and visibility. This tech skill is in demand for obvious reasons: more site visits mean more conversions, customers, revenue.

Also, 61% companies insist machine learning and artificial intelligence will be among their top data initiatives. Cloud computing jobs are on the rise because more and more companies are switching from the classical server infrastructure to cloud solutions. According to Gartner, the market for public cloud services is projected to grow by 17.3% in 2020. The most in-demand cloud computing skills are Amazon Web Services (AWS), Java, Linux, software development, DevOps, Docker and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS).

Future beyond transition: Skills that cover infrastructure management, cloud migration, application analytics, social media integration and mobile-led user experience will drive future IT ecosystem.

The author is senior vice-president, Judge Group. Views are personal