Global Educational Venture partners with King’s College to set up British schools in India

Dubai-based educational company Global Educational Venture has joined hands with King’s College, UK with the aim to provide British education to learners across the globe. This partnership further aims to establish quality British schools across the regions of India, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea, and Nepal, an official release said. More regions will be added to the list going forward in the second phase, the release added.

According to the release, these schools intend to provide opportunities for young people to benefit from King’s College’s brand of holistic education. As per the agreement, GEV has been granted exclusive rights to establish and develop King’s College across all the regions. Top investors and partners of GEV have plans to invest around $750,000,000 in the coming years to develop these schools, the release noted.

The company is providing an opportunity to the investors to collaborate and establish schools of King’s College in their respective region. These schools will cater to learners of age groups three to 18 years while covering K-12 education preferably offering Cambridge curriculum leading to IGCSE and A Levels or IB diploma.

“Our schools will encourage and develop a global perspective, and instil key skills of critical and creative thinking and problem solving, along with a respect for core values of honesty, loyalty, perseverance and compassion,” Linda Nash, chair of governors, King’s College, said.

Working with partners and investors who share similar values, GEV’s outlook is to establish schools which will blend high-quality British educational provision with the values and vibrancy of their own countries,” Richard Biggs, CEO, Global Education Ventures, said.