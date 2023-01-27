Glion Institute of Higher Education launches masters programme on hospitality 

Glion Institute of Higher Education in collaboration with ESSEC Business School has launched a Global Executive Master’s degree in Hospitality Leadership, as per an official statement. The programme aims to meet the needs of professionals.

According to the statement, ESSEC benefits from a long expertise in hotel management training. Its flagship programme IMHI was launched more than 40 years ago. ESSEC’s management training programmes claim to provide executives, managers and directors with operational skills with new managerial and strategic responsibilities.

Furthermore, the programme includes four 12-week online teaching modules as well as four six-day sessions on the various Glion and ESSEC campuses: Glion in Montreux, Switzerland, ESSEC in Singapore, Glion London and ESSEC Paris-La Défense.

“The curriculum concludes with a final project or applied business project to be completed within 15 months of the start of the programme,” it said.