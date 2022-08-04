Give Central University status to Patna University, says Bihar MP

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP), Ram Kripal Yadav has sought central university status for Patna University stating that it is a long-pending demand of the people of Bihar as students are forced to go outside for quality higher education.

“I will urge the Central government to accord central university status to Patna University,” he said.

Yadav, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Patliputra, made the demand in the lower house of Parliament during a debate on the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill which has been passed by the house. He said that Patna University lacks educational facilities and infrastructure, according to a statement.

“With students forced to travel outside Bihar to get quality higher education, it puts financial pressure on those coming from modest backgrounds,” Yadav said.

The BJP leader further highlighted the university’s glorious past and noted that it has produced numerous all-India services officers besides prominent people in different walks of life. He said that the university suffers from several deficiencies.

Further, the Lok Sabha MP added “compared to other prestigious colleges in the country, students in this university do not get proper research facilities or environment to study. IT revolution is happening in the world but such an important city is still thirsting for modern education.”.

He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had attended Patna University’s golden jubilee ceremony in 2017 and spoken about his government’s vision of elevating 10 public and private universities each to international standards and that the institution based in Bihar’s capital will also be part of this.

Meanwhile the Lok Sabha passed Central Universities (Amendment), Bill 2022 for conversion of the National Rail and Transportation Institute (NRTI), a Deemed to be University into Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV), a Central University on Wednesday. The aim of the act is to club different sectors under one head for smooth functioning.

With inputs from PTI

