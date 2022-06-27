Give admissions to 2,000 EWS candidates quickly, Delhi schools get stringent order from education department

In a significant development, the education department has issued strict directions to private schools in Delhi to admit 2,000 candidates under the economically weaker section (EWS), disadvantaged groups (DG) and children with special needs (CWSN) categories, the Indian Express reported on Monday.

This development comes just days after the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) wrote a letter to the Delhi Government over the denial of admissions by private schools for EWS candidates in the last two years. In his letter, NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said that after summoning the concerned officer, he found that while 33,000 seats were allotted to reserved candidates in Delhi in private schools, of them, around 27,000 children were admitted.

According to the paper, the department has written letters to all district education officials, Even as the admission process of all pending cases were to be completed by June 24, 2022, it was found that nearly 2,344 candidates are still waiting for admission to their allotted private schools. Also, private schools have not updated the status of admissions in 1,747 cases.

The department has also asked district education officials to depute the education department nominees of all private schools to check the cases in which private schools have claimed that either candidates did not report for admissions or were rejected. They have also been asked to ensure whether the candidates have genuinely not reported and whether the rejections done by the school are on reasonable grounds .

Recently, the education department in a letter to all private schools pointed out that it received complaints of admissions being denied by them for allocation of EWS, DG and CWSN candidates due to less number of admissions in general seats. It also stressed that private schools have to admit all allotted candidates for these reserved seats, irrespective of the admissions in general seats.