GITAM extends partnership with Cheongju University for academic exchange programme

GITAM (Deemed to be University) and Cheongju University, Republic of Korea, have extended their ongoing collaboration on a renewable wind energy project with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), allowing the two institutions to cooperate in matters of academia and research.

According to an official release, the five-year MoU aims to enable the two institutions to promote the exchange of knowledge, information, and materials that are of mutual interest in any discipline. It further aims to boost the exchange of academic and administrative staff, research staff, and student internships in both countries.

The MoU was signed by DS Rao, pro-vice chancellor, GITAM and Yong Jin Chung, representative, Cheongju University in the presence of the K Rajagopal, former vice-chancellor, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad.

This partnership seeks to strengthen the ongoing Indo-Korean project, wherein GITAM Hyderabad commissioned four on-campus small wind turbines, the release said. As a part of this, ESCO-RTS has made an agreement with Cheongju University, JIS, GITAM, and Archimedes Green Energy (P) Ltd, it added.

“The ongoing Indo-Korean wind energy project is a crucial one for GITAM and monitors wind data and compares the performance of Indian and Korean models. GITAM addresses the technical aspects associated with wind turbines,” explained Srinivas Pendyala, head, Department of Mechanical Engineering, GITAM School of Technology, Hyderabad.

Apart from the four turbines in Hyderabad, 16 more will be commissioned nationwide, the released noted. Currently, the wind data and power generation data are recorded at different locations individually. In the future, the data will be fed to a cloud server, which can be accessed from any location. Additionally, GITAM also plans to set up a data center for analyzing the wind data from any location where Archimedes wind turbines are placed.