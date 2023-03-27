GITAM Business School sees a surge in cross-sector hiring, witnesses 20% rise in average salaries

The GITAM School of Business’s management placements have had a robust beginning, with offers pouring in from consulting, BFSI, IT, and FMCG, all of which were among the primary sectors that exceeded the post-pandemic hiring records, according to an official release. The institution has witnessed a 20% rise in average salaries this year in comparison to its previous cohorts, the release stated.

Firms in spaces such as conglomerates, automobiles, energy, logistics, technology, telecommunications and media made significant offers during the 2023 MBA placement drive across Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru campuses, the release mentioned. In addition, the Bengaluru campus hosted visits from recruiters representing 43 companies as part of the drives, whereas the Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad campuses had between 20 and 22 companies visiting them, it added.

GITAM University credits the rise in recruitment to their comprehensive 360-degree approach, which encompasses various sessions designed to enhance students’ skills and abilities. These sessions cover a range of topics, such as soft skills, mock group discussions to promote positive body language, mock interviews to help students prepare for real interviews, resume-building sessions, and specialized training in specific company functions, led by subject matter experts, as per the release.

“Along with quality education by world-class faculty and the best of the accreditations and affiliations, quality placement has been a strong part of GITAM’s legacy. Not only is there a visible hike in the highest package, but the school is recording a constant increase in average packages,” Amit Bhadra, dean, GITAM School of Business, said.