GITAM announces formation of Academic Advisory Board members

GITAM (Deemed to be University) has announced formation of Academic Advisory Board in line to which M Sri Bharat, president, GITAM University, has met with the members, as per an official statement.

The new members in the board include P Balaram, former director IISc, K Srinath Reddy, president, Public Health Foundation of India and Former HOD Cardiology AIIMS, New Delhi, Ashok Misra, NASI, distinguished professor, IISC, former director, IIT Bombay, Suranjan Das, VC, Jadavpur University, and P Duraisamy, former VC, University of Madras, the statement said.

Furthermore, as per the release, Virander Chauhan, chancellor, GITAM, has recently chaired the advisory board. The new Advisory Board with some of India’s academicians, intellectuals, and institution-builders will review and guide GITAM’s academic and research strategies and trajectory, it said.