Girls outperform boys in Mizoram Board of School Education 12 board exams

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has announced the results of 12 gradeboard examinations, in which 82.07% candidates were declared successful. A total of 9,773 students, including 5,174 girls, were declared successful. Total 11,908 candidates appeared for the examinations.

The pass percentage among girls was 82.10, among boys it was 82.04. Total 67 students got a chance for appearing in the compartmental examination, which will be notified later.

The Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations for Arts, Science and Commerce streams were held in February-March.

While 84.22% of 7,586 Arts students were declared successful, 75.36% of 2,212 students in Science stream cleared the exams. In the Commerce stream, 75.47% of 689 students passed the exams.

Lalrohlui Ralte of Synod Higher Secondary School in Aizawl topped the merit list in the Arts stream. Simon Lalremsiama Shangpliang of St Paul’s Higher Secondary School in Aizawl was the topper in Science, while Mercy Laltlangsangi of Oikos Higher Secondary School in Aizawl secured the top spot in the Commerce stream.

With inputs from PTI.

