Girls outperform boys in Karnataka SSLC exams

As many as 85.63% of the students have cleared the Karnataka SSLC – grade 10 examinations, for which the results were announced on Thursday. Girls fared better than boys with a 90.29% pass percentage compared to 81.3% for boys.

During 2019-20, the pass percentage was 72.42%.

A total of 8,53,436 students had appeared for the exams held from March 28 to April 11, 2022, while those who passed are 7,30,881.

“This is the highest pass percentage in the last 10 years. A total of 145 students scored 625 out of 625,” B C Nagesh, Primary and Secondary Education Minister said while announcing the results.

The government schools clocked a pass percentage of 88%, while aided schools and unaided schools recorded 87.84% and 92.29% respectively.

While, urban pass percentage is 86.64% and in rural it is 91.32%. PTI KSU ROH

With inputs from PTI.

