GGSIPU's new courses aims to help students gain new-age skills, says Atishi.

New courses on bioinformatics and cyber security at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) aims to help students gain new-age skills, according to Atishi, education minister, Delhi. The university plans to introduce these new postgraduate courses from the 2023-24 session. “We are committed to providing our students with the best quality education and exposure to the latest trends and practices in their respective fields. These new courses will help our students achieve their academic and professional goals,” Atishi said.

The education minister also held a meeting with the university officials. While the bioinformatics course is designed to help students acquire skills in data analysis, biological data management, and computer programming, the one on cyber security aims to equip students with the knowledge and skills to identify and prevent cyber threats and attacks, according to an official statement.

According to a statement by the Delhi government, the university’s decision to offer new courses is intended to increase students’ access to a wider range of subjects and to expand the university’s academic offerings. This move is consistent with the university’s policy of introducing new courses annually to align its academic programmes with industry requirements. In the previous year, the university launched degree programs in design at the graduate and postgraduate levels, as well as an MBA in analytics.

With inputs from PTI.