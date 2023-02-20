GetWork raises Rs 7 crore in Pre-Series A funding

SaaS platform GetWork has raised Rs seven crore in a Pre-Series A round from Samarthya Investment Advisors, NVS Wealth Managers, and Artha Venture Fund, an official release said. The round also saw participation from marquee founders and angel investors such as Pravin Agarwala, co-founder, Betterplace; Shuchi Kothari, director, Health and Glow and DSP Group Family Office, and Saurabh Garg, co-founder, NoBroker.

According to the release, GetWork previously raised a seed round of Rs two crores in March 2021 led by Artha Venture Fund.

“Over 42,000 colleges and training schools add 1.2 crore fresh graduates to the working population every year. However, there isn’t a single platform that provides specific tools, guidance, and job opportunities to fresh graduates from tier 2 and tier 3 colleges. GetWork’s placement platform and GetWork Club focus on solving this massive problem. This funding round brought onboard investors who will help us scale the GetWork platform pan-India over the next 18 months,” Rahul Veerwal, founder, GetWork, said.

Anirudh A Damani, managing partner, Artha Venture Fund, opined that a plethora of industries such as manufacturing, information technology, financial services, pharma, among others, are aggressively hiring fresh graduates to meet the demands of their businesses. “GetWork makes it easy for them to discover their next hire from the tens of lakhs of students who join the workforce yearly,” he said.

GetWork is a B2B SaaS platform for colleges to place their fresh graduates directly into startups and corporates. It aims to fulfill a crucial gap for colleges that don’t have a proper placement cell.