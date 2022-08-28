Getting into cybersecurity field: five skills you need to learn

By Sandip Kumar Panda

There was a time when having a conventional career was the only option for a safe and secure future. However, with digitalization, Gen-Z now has an array of unique career options to explore and take up professionally- be it influencer, graphic designer, software engineer and many more. With the increasing dependence on technology, there are chock-full of opportunities, but at the same time, we encounter security vulnerabilities like phishing, data breaches, hacking, money laundering, and other cyber crimes.

With the growing cyber threats in India, career opportunities in cyber security have evolved over a period of time. Making a career in cybersecurity often calls for having the right set of technical and workplace skills. Working in cybersecurity typically means leveraging a range of technical and people skills to protect you and your clients’ organization’s data. Having the right set of skills could be critical to getting hired. But it’s often confusing, as to what skills we should focus on.

Few of the important skills could be

Network security control

Many cyber attacks take place across a network and various connected devices. The same technologies that allow companies to collaborate can also lead to security vulnerabilities. To keep an organization secure, you’ll need an understanding of wired and wireless networks, and learn how to secure them.

Operating systems

Security threats, malwares exist across all operating systems, both on computers and mobile devices. Set yourself up for success as a security analyst by building a deep familiarity with MacOS, Windows, Linux, as well as their command-line interfaces. You might also find it helpful to study the threats and vulnerabilities associated with mobile operating systems, like iOS and Android.

Knowledge on Cloud Security

As more and more businesses move to cloud environments, professionals with cloud expertise are in demand. According to data from Burning Glass Technologies, having cloud security skills can come with a premium salary. This makes cloud security skills among the most lucrative in the industry

Risk Assessment and Risk management

Your ability to think through what could possibly go wrong, prepare for the severity of threats, and estimate the potential impact empowers you to focus your energy on the tasks where you’ll have the biggest impact. Being prepared for risk management is critical for Cyber security

Problem Solving Skill

Curious mindset with investigating skills to find the root cause of the problem. Often it requires finding the root source of any cybersecurity attacks that would have occurred so that its root cause can be eliminated.

Penetration Testing

Penetration testing is typically performed using manual or automated technologies to systematically compromise servers, endpoints, web applications, wireless networks, network devices, mobile devices and other potential points of exposure. Penetration testing is a form of security test where security experts simulate a hack of your systems to uncover and exploit vulnerabilities.

If you are aiming to enter into the cybersecurity industry, you should possess these necessary skills to enhance your knowledge and constantly stay updated on the latest trends and technologies.

The author of this article is co-founder, Instasafe technologies. Views expressed are personal.

