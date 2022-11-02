GetSetUp partners with ICICI Prudential to offer classes on financial decisions and investing

Upskill platform GetSetUp has partnered with ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd to offer classes about financial tools for saving and investment to its members, as per an official statement. According to it, topics for these classes will range from basic economic financial principles, investments for retired life, types of mutual funds and how various funds and other investments work, among others.

“With our arrangement with GetSetUp, senior members will become adept and comfortable with Finance and Investments and leverage it for learning new skills and planning their finances better. ICICI Prudential AMC endeavours to simplify the investor journey to meet their financial goals, and create great customer experiences through innovation, consistency and sustained risk-adjusted performance,” Abhijit Shah, head, marketing, digital, customer experience, ICICI Prudential AMC, said.

GetSetUp claims to provides seniors with a safe place to not only learn from peers but to also come teach and share the skills they have gained over their lifetime. ICICI Prudential AMC aims to bridge the gap between savings and investments, creating long-term wealth for investors through innovation, consistency and sustained risk-adjusted performance.

