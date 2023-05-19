Georgia Embassy to host education fair for Indian students

To help students step up in higher studies, the Embassy of Georgia will host foreign education fairs in India on May 30, June 1, and June 3 in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai respectively. It is the second edition of the flagship event which will be focused on providing strategic support to Indian students to accelerate their journey to study in Georgian universities and colleges.

The event is planned to be held at the Jio Convention Centre, Chancery Pavilion Hotel and Accord Metropolitan Hotel. Around 11 universities from Georgia will be featuring their offerings and courses to 12th cleared students in medical and non-medical streams. Eventually, it will help them choose the right course and institution to pursue their higher studies.

“The response we got in our first event exceeded our expectations. We plan to host another event in just 6 months of time frame to bring all the necessary information about getting admission to a Georgian college under one roof. The day-long fair invites students from different cities of India to serve with an abundance of information and help them prepare for their study abroad journey,” Archil Dzuliashvili, Ambassador of Georgia to India, said.

Representatives of all 11 Georgian Universities will include Alte University, Caucasus International University, David Tvildiani Medical University, Caucasus University, East European University, European University, Georgian American University, Georgian National University SEU, Kutaisi University, Teaching University Geomedi and the University of Georgia.

Georgia Education Fair curates exclusive opportunities for Indian Students in both Medical and Non-Medical streams to pursue higher education in leading universities of Georgia. The most sought-after courses by Indian students include MBBS, Dentistry, Computer Science, Undergraduate Medical Doctor Program (MD), BBA and other courses related to Medicine, Pharmacy, Nursing and IT (Information Technology), Data Science and Artificial Intelligence.

Also Read: Sanskriti University invites applications for Diploma, UG, and PG courses

Georgia Education Fair will provide participation in its exclusive Admission Fair and Workshop with the in-person participation of the universities. The event will provide comprehensive details on admission procedures, courses, internship opportunities, eligibility criteria, scholarships and fee structure.

The event is expected to witness a footfall of 10,000 students in each city. Students can apply for a free entry pass through https://forms.gle/URxkJRq1tQkWjFEa6.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn