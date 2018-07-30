Genpact Centre for Women’s Leadership at Ashoka University to help women strengthen their career post maternity

Ashoka University to hold training for returning mothers

Ashoka University’s Genpact Centre for Women’s Leadership (GCWL) will facilitate the ‘Breakthrough’ training programme for returning and working mothers. GCWL is organising this for the second year, with the addition of a new cohort—returning mothers, women who dropped out of workforce due to maternity and childcare and now aspire to return to work. The training will be conducted in three phases, from August to October 2018.

GCWL is accepting organisational nominations from working mothers in the corporate and developmental sector, and direct applications from returning mothers. “All participating women will have seven days of face-to-face training, spread across three months. The focus will be on capacity building to chart a successful career trajectory post maternity, while maintaining a healthy work-life balance,” GCWL said in a statement.

The training follows through from the research findings of GCWL’s study in the report ‘Predicament of Returning Mothers’, in April 2018. The report was based on the qualitative study on lived experiences of maternity and career among women and their return to the workforce across corporate, media and development sectors.

Harpreet Kaur, director, GCWL, said, “Women do not forget how to work or do their jobs post maternity. Social structures in India are designed in a way that maternity becomes a barrier to women’s workplace ambitions. Workplace attitudes, expectations of childcare, gender norms—all prevent women from reintegrating into workplace. What they need is a little support and a few nudges to reach their potential and achieve their ambitions”.