Geetham Veg’s GVR Foods collaborates with Manipal’s Hotel Management School for training partnership

Geetham Veg, a vegetarian chain based in Chennai and operated by GVR Foods Private Limited, has collaborated with Welcomgroup Graduate School of Hotel Administration (WGSHA), a hospitality school. WGSHA, promoted by Manipal Academy of Higher Education, a deemed university, and in association with Welcomgroup, a division of ITC Hotels, aims to augment the training and employment prospects for its students through this partnership. Additionally, this collaboration aims to enable Geetham Veg to introduce additions to its menu. It also intends to provide academic exposure to the Geetham Veg’s culinary team, consisting of approximately 150 members, through training opportunities, joint research projects, and the publication of papers, according to an official release.

“With the partnership, we will be able to share our industry expertise with the students, but we would also gain new insights and fresh perspectives from the next generation of hospitality professionals. As an industry leader, we are committed to give back to the community while also developing a pipeline of talented, skilled professionals for our industry. We look forward to a continued successful partnership,” Murali N Bhat, MD, GVR Foods, said.

The agreement follows an industry-institute partnership framework, aimed at bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical industry practices in the hospitality field. It facilitates the exchange of expertise between GVR Foods and WGSHA, allowing experienced chefs, kitchen staff, and service personnel from GVR Foods to visit WGSHA as subject matter experts. They will conduct guest lectures, counseling sessions, and career talks, enriching the learning experience for students. GVR Foods will also offer scholarships, internships, and job opportunities to eligible students, along with conducting campus interviews for potential recruitment, the release mentioned.

“This partnership will add an advantage to both WGSHA and Geetham by pioneering in Vegetarian cuisine. Geetham, being famous for its vegetarian delicacies, will prove to be an excellent learning opportunity for WGSHA students. It will be a monumental step in providing an in-depth knowledge about Indian cuisine to the future hospitality professionals. WGSHA is the foremost institute to provide a post graduate program with a Master’s in Indian Cuisine. Our linchpin is to put Indian cuisine on a global map by getting qualified professionals from the industry to train our students,” K. Thirugnanasambandham, principal, WGSHA, said.

