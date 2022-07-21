Geekster raises $ 1.30 million in pre-series A round, aims to expand team

Ed-tech platform Geekster has raised $1.30 million (Rs 10 crore) in a pre-series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures with participation from MyNavi Corporation, Japan, an official statement said. Existing investors We Founder Circle and Ah Ventures also participated in the round. The company claims to have raised a total of $ 1.5 million including the current round.

According to the company, the fund raised will be primarily used towards expanding the team. “A part of the raised investment will also be exhausted in expanding the portfolio of offerings, adding new programs, and building scalable learning and hiring platforms,” the statement said.

Geekster aims to focus on developing programming skills in students. The startup claims not to charge any fee from the student until they land a well-paying job. It claims to target tier 2 and tier 3 cities students.

“Gone are the days, where a graduate certificate would be more than enough to secure a job in your respective field. With the growing competition, job seekers are expected to be more skilled to be a cut above the rest. We look forward to further scaling this platform and creating industry-ready professionals,” Ankur Mittal, co-founder, Inflection Point Ventures said.

“Our offering has witnessed great response from the students and employer partners alike and we shall be working aggressively to scale our operations in the next few months,” Ankit Maggu, co-founder, Geekster said.“With an aim to contribute towards the upliftment of India’s Education and Human Resource space, we identified that many university students face economic difficulties in paying tuition fees, living costs, and other financial obligations, which is a challenge for their careers. By supporting Geekster we together aim to achieve our common goals,” Hidekazu Ito, My Navi Corporation, expressed. According to an official statement, IPV has so far invested over Rs. 420 crore in 128 deals.

