Geekster partners with 200 corporates; plans to upskill over 1,000 students in the next two quarters

The platform has announced its plans to increase workforce by 50% to achieve its target of upskilling more students.

Geekster, which provides technical education to aspirants, has partnered with 200 companies enabling easy talent acquisition for employers and job placements for Geekster students. The ed-tech startup upskills aspirants on technical courses and makes them job-ready. It also provides students with the pay-after-placement offering.



Geekster offers tech courses that include full-stack web development and advanced web development. The brand claims to train close to 300 aspirants through its programmes while achieving a 95% placement record of the total aspirants.



“We are witnessing a great turn out by corporates, as now they are clearly seeing the value proposition in hiring trained tech talent. The whole idea behind Geekster is to bridge the skill gap for students and offer trained talent to employers, thus creating a win-win for all stakeholders. The aspirants trained through our platform are performing well for employers, and thus due to word of mouth, we are witnessing a high demand from corporates for our trained talent. Also, many of our existing partners have already shared hiring requirements in high numbers, and thus we are looking to upskill over 1,000 students in the next two quarters,” said Ankit Maggu, founder, Geekster.



Furthermore, the platform has announced its plans to increase manpower by 50% and upskill over 1000 students in the next two quarters under the full-stack web development programme.

