Written by FE Education
Gear up work to impart technological education in Hindi, other languages, urges Rajasthan governor
The governor urged members of the IIT Roorkee Alumni Association to cooperate in setting up of skill development centres.

Technological education should be provided in Hindi and other languages to ensure that it is accessible to all, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said. He called upon experts to cooperate and make coordinated efforts, while addressing an event on Saturday.

Governor Mishra was addressing the “Utsav 175” function organised by the Jaipur Chapter of the IIT Roorkee Alumni Association. He suggested to take initiative through startups towards carbon-free industrial development.

Mishra said technical educationists should keep in mind the needs related to local industries, construction work, public sector while preparing the curriculum and try to ensure maximum utilisation of local resources.

He added due to the tradition of imparting scientific, technical and medical education in English, these courses were not prepared in Indian languages.

Further, he said now with the initiative taken by the Indian Institute of Translation and Interpretation (IITI), these courses will be made available in Indian languages along with English.

The governor urged members of the IIT Roorkee Alumni Association to cooperate in setting up of skill development centres so that capacity building of youth pursuing technical education in Rajasthan can be done.

With inputs from PTI

