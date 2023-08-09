GD Goenka University's School of Agricultural Sciences gets ICAR accreditation.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has granted accreditation to the School of Agricultural Sciences at GD Goenka University. This recognition underscores the institution’s dedication to transforming the agricultural landscape of the nation through innovative approaches. The school claims to offer a postgraduate programme encompassing Agronomy, Soil Science, Plant Pathology, Entomology, Horticulture, Extension Education, Genetics and Plant Breeding. Additionally, doctoral studies are available for all the aforementioned disciplines, according to an official release.

“This recognition reaffirms our commitment to delivering excellence in agricultural education and research. We are coming up with a state-of-the-art-hydroponic facility which will enable students to get hands-on training with the latest technology in the agriculture sector. GD Goenka University is dedicated to nurturing the next generation of agricultural leaders who will drive innovation, sustainability, and positive change in the industry,” Nipun Goenka, managing director, GD Goenka Group, said.

The institution asserts that this acknowledgment mirrors its commitment to nurturing knowledge, driving innovation and promoting sustainable methods that will aid in the expansion and progress of the agricultural sector in India and other regions, the release mentioned.