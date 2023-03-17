scorecardresearch
GD Goenka University partners with Edu Brain Overseas to provide global internships, placement

Edu Brain Overseas UAE will help students with the smooth application process, help them with visa paperwork.

The collaboration aims to provide paid international internship programmes and overseas placement opportunities.
GD Goenka University has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Edu Brain Overseas with the aim to provide international internship and overseas placement opportunities for its students. The MOU was signed in the presence of  Dhirendra Singh Parihar, registrar, GD Goenka University; Akhilesh Chandra, director, Training and Placement, and Supria Rai, assistant director, Edu Brain Overseas,  among others.

“This collaboration aims to provide paid international internship programmes and overseas placement opportunities to GD Goenka University students in France, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Germany, and United States (US),” Supria Rai said.

Edu Brain Overseas UAE will help students with the smooth application process, help them with visa paperwork and timely submission of documents, and offer career counselling.

Edu Brain Overseas provides international internship programmes in Dubai, Singapore, France, Australia, and New Zealand, the release noted.

First published on: 17-03-2023 at 15:59 IST

