GD Goenka University partners with CSC Academy for higher education, skilling courses

GD Goenka Univervity has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with CSC academy to offer higher education courses and skilling programmes to students across the country. According to a statement, under the partnership, the centres of CSC academy will be able to enrol students in urban as well as rural areas for under graduate, post graduate and diploma programmes of the university.

As a part of this partnership, new multi-disciplinary skills courses in agriculture sciences and engineering, aptitude testing and career counselling for school students will also be introduced. Moreover, training courses for teachers using online and self-study mode will be made available.

The statement further added, for skilling rural youth short term courses in blended learning format coupled with hands-on training at local dealers and industry partner locations will also be explored.

The MoU was signed by vice chancellor Tabrez Ahmed, GD Goenka university and CSC SPV MD and CSC academy chairman Dinesh Tyagi.

“It has been our endeavour to provide quality education and skills to students and youth in rural areas. With the National Education Policy stressing on digitisation of education, our partnership is in the right direction and will help us reach out to students, particularly in rural areas, who lose out on opportunities of higher education and skilling due to the digital divide,” Tyagi said.

