GD Goenka University inaugurates new state-of-the-art facility on campus to boost legal education

The School of Law at GD Goenka University has launched its state-of-the-art new facility, the Gopi Ram Goenka Moot Court Hall on university campus, an official release said.

The Gopi Ram Goenka Moot Court Hall aims to provide a platform for law aspirants to hone their skills for the future of legal education in India. This state-of-the-art facility boasts a spacious seating capacity of 200 students and is equipped with cutting-edge amenities. The hall has been meticulously designed to replicate an authentic judicial environment, fostering a conducive atmosphere for undergraduate students to prepare, practice, and present for moot court competitions.

One of the highlights of the School of Law’s academic calendar is the annual international Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (ClArb) Moot Competition, which will now find its home in the Gopi Ram Goenka Moot Court Hall. Additionally, the hall will also host various national moot court competitions, reaffirming its position as an essential cornerstone of the institution’s flagship events.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, former chief justice of India Dipak Mishra highlighted the growing demand for the legal profession in India and commended the School of Law at GD Goenka University for its pivotal role in shaping the professional identity of law students through engaging activity-based learning. He further emphasised that the newly constructed moot court hall would serve as an inspiration and a driving force for students to excel in their legal careers.

The event was attended by other distinguished guests, senior advocate, Pinky Anand; cyber law expert, Pavan Duggal; and A.C Kher, former DIG (Prison, Tihar Jail) and AOR, Supreme Court of India. The ceremony was directed by Renu Goenka, chancellor, GD Goenka University.