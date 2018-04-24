GBSHSE Result 2018: Full list of websites to check Goa Board Class 12 scores

GBSHSE Result 2018: In 2017, the results for Goa Board class 12 exams were released by the board on April 27. (Source: Goa board website)

GBSHSE Result 2018: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is likely to declare the Class 12 board results 2018 on April 25 on its official website – gbshse.gov.in. The results are likely to be declared at around 12 Noon and the students will be able to check them on the official website mentioned above. All the students who had appeared for the examinations are required to keep their admit card or hall tickets handy to view their scores. This year the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education conducted the Class 12 examinations 2018 between March 5 to March 26. Nearly 18,502 students appeared for the GBSHSE exams in March. For vocational stream students, the exams were conducted from March 6 to March 17, 2018.

In 2017, the results for class 12 exams were released by the board on April 27. Last year, out of total 16,521 students who had appeared for the exam, 14,666 cleared it and only 2,064 had failed. The pass percentage was at 89.

Here is the full list of websites where the students can check their GBSHSE Result 2018:

1. gbshse.gov.in.

2. examresults.net/goa

3. schools9.com

4. results.amarujala.com

5. KnowYourResult.com

6. Goa12.KnowYourResult.com

7. indiaresults.com.

8. jagranjosh.com

9. exametc.com.

About GBSHSE:

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) was established in the year 1975 through the Goa, Daman and Diu Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Act, 1975. The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is the main state board of education in the Indian state of Goa, responsible for secondary and higher secondary education management in its affiliated schools. The GBSHSE conducts the annual board exams for the SSC and the HSSC students every year in the month of March-April.