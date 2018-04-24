GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12 result 2018: Date, time, website – when, where and how to check

Goa Board HSSC result 2018: The results will be declared on the official website gbshse.gov.in.

Goa Board HSSC result 2018: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is likely to release the results for the Class 12 (HSSC Board Exam) tomorrow, i.e, April 25. The results will be declared on the official website gbshse.gov.in. There is anticipation around the declaration of Class 10 exams results too, we learn that they are likely to be announced this week itself. Once released, the scores will also be available on external websites as well. However, the exact time of result declaration is yet not known. In order to check the GBSHSE results, the candidates are advised to keep a tab on the website and not miss any important update. All important details are as follows:

Name of the Board: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE)

Name of the exam: Class 12 (HSSC Board Exam)

Official website: gbshse.gov.in

Date of result: April 25, 2018

Goa Board HSSC result 2018: How to download Class 12 scores

Step 1: Log on to the official website gbshse.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on link ‘GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12th Results 2018’

Step 3: Enter all the required details to get Goa Board Class 12th Results 2018

Step 4: Enter Roll Number

Step 5: Click submit

Step 6: Download your result and take a print out for further reference

Goa Board HSSC result 2018: Other websites to check scores

Once released, students can check their scores at various websites. Some of them are mentioned below:

• examresults.net/goa

• schools9.com

• results.amarujala.com

• KnowYourResult.com

• Goa12.KnowYourResult.com

• indiaresults.com

• results.nic.in

• examresults.net

Students can also get results on Mobile via SMS, for which they need to follow steps mentioned below:

SMS – RESULTGOA12ROLLNO – Send it to 56263

GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12 Results 2017: Pass percentage

Last year the pass percentage for the students were as following in respective streams:

• Science – 88.12%

• Arts – 87.53%

• Commerce – 96.70%

• Vocational – 88.15%

• The overall pass percentage in the year 2017 stood at 91.57 percent. Boys had scored 91.18 percent, while the girls had scored, a little higher with a pass percentage of 91.94 percent.

About GBSHSE examinations

Goa Board conducts the examination for the SSC and the HSSC students every year in the month of March and April. The results for the same are announced in April and May of the same year. This year the Class 12 exam began on March 5 and ended on March 26. The exams for vocational stream students were conducted from March 6 to March 17, 2018.