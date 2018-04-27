GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12 HSSC Results 2018 to be announced tomorrow at www.gbshse.gov.in; here’s how to check

GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12 HSSC Results 2018: According to a notification issued by the board on its official website, the result will be announced tomorrow.

GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12 HSSC Results 2018: The results to the Class 12 Board Exams of the Goa board will be announced on Saturday, April 28 at 10 AM. The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the Goa Board Class 12 results 2018 for over 18 thousand students on its official website, www.gbshse.gov.in. Students can either visit the website of the board or can check their results via SMS. The Goa Board results will also be available on other third-party websites like results.nic.in, indiaresults.com and examresults.net. The GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12th Exams 2018, were conducted from March 5, 2018, until March 26, 2018. According to a notification issued by the board on its official website, the result will be announced tomorrow.

GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12 HSSC Results 2018: Students who appeared for the GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12th Exam 2018 can download their results from the official website of the board by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE), gbshse.gov.in

Step 2: Search for the link that says GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12th Results 2018

Step 3: Click on the link and enter the details as mentioned to download the Goa Board Class 12th Results 2018

Step 4: Enter the Roll Number and click on ‘Submit’

Step 5: Download the results and save it in a PDF format or take a print out for future reference

GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12 HSSC Results 2018: Students wishing to download the Goa Board Class 12th Results 2018 via SMS should follow the steps given below:

1. Type GOA12SEAT NUMBER and send it to 56263/58888/5676750/54242

2. Type GB12SEAT NUMBER and send it to 54242

The passing certificate and statement of marks of the students will be distributed on Monday, April 30, 2018. This year, a total of 18499 students registered for the Goa Board class 12th Exam, out of which 4321 were from the Arts stream, 5595 were from the Commerce stream, 5728 were from the Science stream, and 2855 were from Vocational. Last year, around 40 thousand in total students appeared for both the HSSC and SSC exams held by the GBSHSE Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.