GB chairman of Kalindi College proposes judicial enquiry into corruption charges against principal

Kalindi College’s governing body chairman, Ravi Gupta has proposed setting up a committee headed by a judicial authority to probe into the corruption allegations against the college’s officiating principal and administration.

The move came after a member of Delhi University’s academic council wrote to Yogesh Singh ,vice-chancellor and Kalindi College’s governing body detailing the ‘continuous irregularities’ being committed by officiating principal Naina Hasija.

In the letter last month, Naveen Gaur, the elected member of DU’s Academic Council, called for a free, fair, impartial and time-bound public enquiry into the functioning of the Kalindi College administration and the conduct of its officiating principal.

The governing body chairman sent a communication to the rest of the members, proposing the constitution of a committee to investigate the allegations.

With inputs from PTI.

