GATE 2023: Registration link activated at gate.iitk.ac.in, Check last date, how to apply, & more

GATE 2023 Online Application Process Opens: Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur has started the online application process for Graduate Aptitude Test, GATE 2023. All those who are willing to appear for GATE 2023 Exam can now register themselves at gate.iiitk.ac.in. The last date of submitting the applications is 30 September. The GATE 2023 registration process involves registration, application form submission, uploading documents, and payment of the application fee.

The Graduate Aptitude Test, GATE 2023 is scheduled for the 4th, 5th, 11th, and 12th of February for 29 papers. GATE 2023 exam will be held in two shifts – Morning and Evening. The schedule of the exam will be intimated to the candidates in due course of time. The GATE 2023 exam will be conducted in different cities across India as well as selected cities in the countries of Bangladesh, Nepal, Singapore, and UAE. The exam would be a Computer Based Test (CBT).

To appear in the said exam, the candidates are required to first register themselves. For the ease of the candidates, we have provided step-wise instructions for online application.

GATE 2023: How to apply?

Candidates are required to visit the official website of IIITK – gate.iiitk.ac.in. Then, the candidates are required to click on the ‘Apply Link’ available on the homepage. Candidates will have to first register themselves using a mobile number, name, and email id. Login with the credentials and complete the application process. Now, fill up the online application form with all the required information such as name, father’s name, qualification, and other details. Pay the application fee by using a debit card, credit card, UPI details, or net banking and submit the form. After the final submission of the application form, candidates have been advised to take a printout of the application form for future reference.

GATE 2023: Application fee

Candidates registering themselves for the said exam are required to pay Rs. 1700 as an application fee. There is a relaxation for Females and those belonging to SC/ST/PwD category candidates, they will have to pay Rs. 850/- as an application fee.

GATE 2023: Eligibility criteria

Candidates who are pursuing 3rd year of any undergraduate degree program OR have already completed any government-approved degree program in Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Science / Commerce / Arts are eligible to appear in the GATE 2023 exam. It should be noted that there is no age limit for GATE 2023.