GATE 2023: Register yourself for PG Engineering Entrance Exam from August 30, Check instructions, important dates & other details here

GATE 2023 Registration and Online Application: Indian Institute of Management (IIT), Kanpur is going to start the online application process for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 from August 30, 2022 onwards. The candidates willing to appear in the GATE 2023 will be able to submit their applications online at gate.iitk.ac.in. The last date for submitting the online applications is September 30, 2022. However, the candidates will be able to submit their applications with late fee till October 7, 2022.

This year, GATE 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on 4th, 5th, 11th and 12th February for 29 papers and the admit cards for the same will be allotted by January 3rd, 2022.

GATE 2023 Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the said exam, the candidate must have the qualification of graduation or in the 3rd year of any undergraduate degree program. The nationality of the candidate applying for the said exam must be Indian. However, candidates from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Ethiopia, Nepal, and United Arab Emirates (UAE) are also eligible to apply for the said exam. According to the official notification, there is no prescribed age limit to appear in GATE 2023.

How and Where to apply for GATE 2023?

Candidates willing to appear in GATE 2023 are required to submit their applications through online mode from August 23, 2022 to September 30, 2022. The link to the applications will be available at https://www.iitk.ac.in/.

As per media reports and latest release information shared by the exam authorities, the exam body has revised the application fees. The candidates belonging to reserved category (SC/ST/PwD/Female) category, will have to pay Rs. 850, while all other candidates will have to pay Rs. 1700 as an application fee. Apart from this, the number of GATE 2023 exam centres have been reduced from 203 to 176. Two new topics also have been added in the Biotechnology paper – Recombinant DNA technology and Other Tools in Biotechnology and Plant, Animal and Microbial Biotechnology.

GATE 2023: Important Dates

Online Application Process Opens – 30 August 2022

Closing Date of REGULAR online Registration – 30 September 2022

End of Extended period for online Registration / application (with late fee) – 7 October 2022

Last Date for change of Category, Paper and Examination City and adding a new paper – 11 November 2022

Admit Card will be available for download – 3 January 2022

GATE 2023 Exam Date: 4th February 2023, 5th February 2023, 11th February 2023, 12th February 2023

Announcement of the Results in the Online Application Portal – 16 March 2023