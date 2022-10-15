GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur extends deadline for registration; Details inside

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur is hosting the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023, and the deadline for the registration of the exam for the postgraduate program in engineering has been extended to March 31, 2023. Candidates can register online at gate.iitk.ac.in.

The admit card will be available from January 3, 2023 and the examination will be conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12.IIT Kanpur will announce the GATE 2023 result on 16 March 2023.

GATE 2023: How to apply

First, register yourself at the official website– gate.iitk.ac.in. Once you have registered on the relevant site, login using email id, and password and enter the security code. Fill in the details and upload the necessary documents and submit the form. Also, make online payments for fees. Download and keep a print of the application form for future reference.

GATE 2023 will be conducted in two phases: one for each paper. The first stage will have a general aptitude test for 15 marks, while the second stage will cover multiple syllabuses. The paper would be for 100 marks, if the applicant is appearing for two papers each would be of 100 marks

The three-hour examination will have 65 questions in total. The GATE question paper pattern will include three types of questions — multiple choice Questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions. The GATE 2023 scorecard will remain valid for three years from the date of announcement of results.