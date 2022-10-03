GATE 2023: Exam applications to close tomorrow at gate.iitk.ac.in, check how to apply and more

GATE 2023 registration: Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur is soon going to wrap up the online application procedure for GATE 2023. All those who have yet not submitted their applications have been advised to submit their application latest by October 4. Candidates should note that no applications will be entertained after the due date.

Earlier, the last date for submission of applications was September 30. The dates have been further extended by the concerned authorities till October 4. Now, candidates can submit their applications by October 4. Applications will be accepted through the online mode only. Candidates can follow the guidelines given below while submitting their applications.

GATE 2023: How to apply?

Candidates are required to visit the official website of GATE – gate.iitk.ac.in.

Click on the notification link that reads ‘GATE 2023’ flashing on the homepage.

Enter your personal details such as name, father name, mother name, address, qualification etc.

Upload the required documents and pay applicable fees.

Submit the application form and take a printout of the final submitted application form for future reference.

GATE 2023: Application fee

The candidates will have to pay Rs. 1700/- as an application fee. However, there is a relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category (female candidates, SC / ST / PwD) who can apply by paying Rs. 850/-. While this amount for all other candidates including foreign nationals is 1700/-.

GATE 2023: Exam date

The exam authority has decided to conduct the GATE 2023 on 4,5,11, and 12 February, 2023. The registered candidates will be able to download their GATE Admit Card 2023 by January 3.