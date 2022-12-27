GATE 2023: Check last date to rectify application form; exam schedule and others

The IIT (Indian Institute of Technology), Kanpur has issued an official notification asking GATE 2023 candidates to make last minute corrections in the application form (if needed) by December 28, 2022 (Wednesday). Those candidates who have applied for the entrance exam can make the necessary changes by visiting the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in.

Important dates:-

Online application process opens- August 30, 2022

Last date of submission of application (Without Late fee)- October 07, 2022

Last date of submission of application (With Late fee)- October 16, 2022

Last minute changes in application form – December 28, 2022

Availability of GATE admit cards – January 03, 2023

GATE 2023 examinations – February 04,05,11, and 12, 2023

Announcement of GATE 2023 results – March 16, 2023

What to check in Application form:-

1) The applicants need to check whether the details they entered are correct or not.

2) The candidates need to ensure that the info such as Date of Birth, spelling of name, parents name, mobile number, and address are filled correctly.

Exam schedule:-

Forenoon Session (09:30 am to 12:30 pm) and Afternoon Session (02:30 pm to 05:30 pm)

February 04, 2023

Forenoon Session – CS

Afternoon Session – AR, ME

February 05, 2023

Forenoon Session – EE, ES, XH

Afternoon Session – BM, CY, EC

February 11, 2023

Forenoon Session – GG, IN, MA, PE, XE, XL

Afternoon Session – AE, AG, BT, CH, EY, GE, MT, NM, PH, PI, TF

February 12, 2023

Forenoon Session – CE1, ST

Afternoon Session – CE2, MN

GATE 2023 will be a computer-based test (CBT), being organised by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur. The exam will be conducted by IISc Bangalore and seven IITs (IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee), on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI).