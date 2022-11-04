GATE 2023: Application correction window to open from November 8 – Details here

The window for modifications in the application of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE), 2023 will open from November 8, the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) announced on Thursday. Candidates who applied for GATE and want to make the modifications to their form can do so by logging in at the official website gate.iitk.ac.in.

According to the announcement, November 14 will be the last date to make the changes in the application form. The admit cards will be released on January 3, 2023 and the examination is scheduled to take place on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023. The examination, conducted by IIT-Kanpur, is for admissions in PG programmes at IIT Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, Roorkee and IISc Bangalore.

Candidates can follow the following steps to make the modifications in their application form:

Visit the official website of IIT GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in

Click on the GATE 2023 link on the home page

Enter the login details and submit

Make the changes in your application form and submit

Your application form has been submitted. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same

What can be modified in GATE 2023 application form?

Once opened, the candidates can make changes in the following details in their application forms:

Name

Date of birth

Gender

Category

Address

College details

Details of parents or guardians

Exam paper

Additional exam paper

Existing paper

Exam city

The answer key will be available on February 21, 2023. The submission of challenges on answer key will begin from February 22 and end on February 25, 2023. The results for GATE 2023 will be announced on March 16. There are eight zonal GATE offices for the students that will act as facilitation centres, namely, IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee, the IE reported.