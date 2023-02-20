GATE 2023 Answer Key to be out tomorrow – Check details at gate.iitk.ac.in

Ending the wait for candidates, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is all set to release the answer key for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 tomorrow. Once released, candidates may check the same on the official website gate.iitk.ac.in.

It may be noted that the result of GATE 2023 is slated to be released on March 16, 2023. It will also start accepting the challenges relating to the answer key on February 22, 2023. selected candidates had earlier conducted the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 on February 5, February 6, February 12, and February 13. While the results will be announced on March 16, the scorecards will be released on March 21. Students may check and download their results on the said date. Those who clear the admission criteria will be shortlisted to take admissions from several institutes and universities which recognise GATES.

Also read: Why education is aspirational in India? Explains Shaveta Sharma Kukreja of CSF

Here’s how candidates can check the answer key once it is released:

1) Candidates may first visit the official website gate.iitk.ac.in.

2) They will have to log in through their enrollment ID and password.

3) Candidates will soon find the answer keys on their respective screens.

4) They may now check the answer key.

5) Candidates may raise objections if they feel the need to do.

6) They may now download the answer key.

7) Keep it safely with themselves for future use.

Also read: ChatGPT and VR: What does it mean for higher education?

Notably, GATE is one of the biggest exams in the country, which checks the candidates’ understanding of a number of undergraduate subjects, including science and engineering. This exam is conducted on a rotation basis each, by seven IITs as well as IISc Bangalore on National Coordination Board’s behalf.

Even as in India, this exam is considered for exams in a number of post-graduate programmes, save institutes in Singapore and Germany also consider it as an eligibility. Among them include Nanyang Technological University (Singapore), Technical University of Munich, RWTH Aachen University (Germany), National University of Singapore, among others.