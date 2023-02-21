GATE 2023 Answer Key released – Here’s how to download

GATE 2023 Answer Key Out Today: Ending the wait of thousands of candidates, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, has released the GATE 2023 Answer Key. Those who had earlier appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website gate.iitk.ac.in.

While the result of the exam is expected to be released on March 16, 2023, the institute will accept queries or challenges soon after the release of the answer key. It had earlier conducted the exam on February 5, February 6, February 12, and February 13. Candidates who clear the exam will be able to get admissions to colleges, universities or institutes which recognise GATE for admissions.

Here’s how to download the answer key:

1) Candidates will be required to first visit the official website gate.iitk.ac.in.

2) They will be required to log in through their user id and password which was generated at the time of online submission of application forms.

3) The answer key will soon flash on the screen.

4) Candidates may download it.

5) They may go through the answer key.

6) They may also raise queries in case of need.

7) Keep the answer key safely with themselves.

8) Use it in case of requirement.

The institute has released the response sheet for GATE 2023. After releasing it, the institute suggested candidates download the same.

It may be noted that the exam was conducted in 200 cities across the country. On each day, they were conducted in two shifts. While the exam was held between 9:30 am and 12:30 pm, the second shift started from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. This exam is conducted on a rotation basis by seven IITs of the country, and IISc Bangalore on behalf of the National Coordination Board.

The three-hour computer-based exam consists of 65 questions. Of these, 10 are from General aptitude and 55 from the subject paper, with a total mark of 100.