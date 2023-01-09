GATE 2023 Admit cards to release today- Here’s detailed exam schedule, other important details you can’t miss

GATE 2023: After much delay, the Indian Institute of Kanpur is all set to release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) admit card online at gate.iitk.ac.in on January 9, Monday. Those who have applied for this exam can download their hall ticket from its official website. — gate.iitk.ac.in.

The admit cards for the entrance exam were supposed to be released on January 3, but due to various operational issues, the release of tickets was delayed.

The GATE exam will be conducted on four days: February 4, 5, 11, and 12. It will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift will begin at 9:30 am and end at 12:30 pm, while the afternoon shift will begin at 2:00 pm and end at 5:30 pm. The recorded responses of the candidates will be made available on February 15. The official answer key will be available on February 21. The challengers can also submit their challenges from February 22 to 25. The results will be released on March 16.

IIT Kanpur has divided the exam days into different papers:

February 4- morning shift: CS

February 4- afternoon shift: AR, ME

February 5- morning shift: EE, ES, XH

February 5- afternoon shift: BM, CY, EC

February 11- morning shift: GG, IN, MA, PE, XE, XL

February 11- afternoon shift: AE, AG, BT, CH, EY, GE, MT, NM, PH, PI, TF

The GATE score can be utilized for admission to various postgraduate programs and doctoral programs in different fields like Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science. These are supported by the Ministry of Education and other government agencies.

Moreover, many public sector undertakings have also started using the GATE score for recruitment.

The entrance exam is conducted in 200 cities across the country. It will be held in two phases. The exam is conducted annually on a rotational basis by seven IITs (Bombay, Delhi, Kanpur, Guwahati, Roorkee, Madras and Kharagpur) and IISc Bangalore on behalf of the National Coordination Board.