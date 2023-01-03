GATE 2023 admit cards to be released today; Check schedule here 

GATE 2023: Admit cards for Graduate Aptitude Test (GATE), the entrance exam for the post-graduate program in engineering, will be released today i.e. January 3, 2023. This year the Indian Institute of Kanpur is hosting the entrance exams. The admit card will be released on the official website of IIT-Kanpur, gate.iitk.ac.in. Those who have applied for the test can download their hall ticket through the website.

The examinations will be held for four days i.e. February 4, 5, 11, and 12. The GATE 2023 exam will be held in two shifts on each exam day — the morning shift exam runs between 9:30 am and 12:30 pm and the afternoon shift exams are in between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm.

The responses by the candidates will be made available on the website on February 15, 2023. The challenge period for the answer key will be open between February 22 and 25. The results will be released on March 16. The scorecard will also be available on March 21.

Here’s how to download GATE 2023 admit cards

Visit the official website of GATE—gate.iitk.ac.in. and click on GATE 2023 Admit Card link.

Feed the fields with your details like registration number, date of birth

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

The objective of the GATE is to provide a comprehensive analysis of the various subjects that are commonly used in engineering, architecture, technology, and commerce. It is conducted annually by various IITs and IISc Bangalore on behalf of the National Coordination Board, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI).

The GATE 2023 will be held for 29 papers. Candidates can choose maximum two papers. Exam centres are spread in 200 cities in India, which have been divided into eight zones. IIT Bombay zone has 37 cities, there are 22 cities in IIT Guwahati zone, there are 18 cities in IIT Delhi zone, 15 cities in IIT Kanpur zone, IIT Kharagpur zone has 27 cities. While IIT Roorkee zone has 21 cities there are 42 cities in IIT Madras zone. The IISc Bangalore zone has 36 cities.