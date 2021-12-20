  • MORE MARKET STATS

GATE 2022 exam schedule released: Check exam date, timings, admit card details

The exam is scheduled to be conducted in two sessions–the forenoon session and afternoon session.

Written By FE Online

GATE 2022: The exam schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 has been released by IIT Kharagpur. As per the announcement, the exam will be conducted from February 5 to 13, 2022. Entire schedule of the exam can be checked at the official website–gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted in two sessions–the forenoon session and afternoon session, The forenoon session will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon while the afternoon session will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm in the evening. The notification also stated that the exam will be held on February 5, 6, 12 and 13, 2022 each day in two sessions. The exam will be a fully computer-based test (CBT).

GATE 2022 exam: Admit card details and more

The admit card for the GATE 2022 exam will be out for candidates on January 3, 2022. The admit card can be downloaded till the exam day. Candidates are advised to carry a hard copy of a hall ticket on the day of the exam.

Gate exam 2022: New papers introduced

This year, two new papers have been introduced in GATE 2022–“Geomatics Engineering (GE)” and “Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM)”. For those appearing for Geology and Geophysics papers, there will be separate scores and ranking that will be provided based on the selection of sections.

