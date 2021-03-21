GATE 2021 results out! IIT-Bombay student tops the exam, aims for PSU job; check other toppers

For students to download GATE results, the scorecard will be available from March 30 till June 30 this year. Image: IE/IIT

GATE results: The results for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2021) have been declared by the Indian Institute of Technology, (IIT-Bombay). The exam was topped by B Vinith, a metallurgical engineering student. Vinith got admitted in IIT-Bombay last year after he secured 56th rank in GATE. In the year 2021, Vinith topped the Aptitude test which is also his third attempt so far.

A report by The Indian Express noted that while the 23 year old Vinith is pursuing MTech in IIT Bombay, he simultaneously prepared for the engineering entrance test. For him, getting into the research and development (R&D) of top PSUs has been the aim as the top 10 scorers are given preference for the R & D sector in PSUs. As far as his preparation is concerned, Vinith said he focused on practising via online and offline modes, however, the experience of the first two GATE attempts helped him secure the top rank this year. According to him, in his initial attempt, his scores were impacted by numerical, for which he practised a lot this time.

He had also set a strict routine for GATE preparation. While he gave one hour for GATE prep everyday in the beginning, this was changed to 6 to 8 hours as the exam approached. Apart from this, Vinith said taking MTech classes also gave an impetus while attempting the paper.

Here is a list of students who topped in GATE 2021

Agricultural Engineering- Uddesh Sahu

Aerospace Engineering- Niladri Pahari

Architecture and Planning- Shubham Gupta

Biotechnology- Indermeet Singh Bakshi

Biomedical Engineering- Paavan Harish Gouniyal

Chemistry- Simran

Civil Engineering- Amit Sharma

Computer Science and Information Technology- Jaydeep Vasudev

Chemical Engineering- Dhruvalkumar Thakkar

Electronics and Communication Engineering- Siddharth Sabharwal

Electrical Engineering- Amit Gupta

Electrical Engineering- Aakash Dhill

Ecology and Evolution- Jose Mathew

Environmental Science and Engineering- Samarthya Tomar

Geophysics- Raju Kumar

Geology- Sambit Parida

Instrumentation Engineering- Himanshu Verma

Instrumentation Engineering- Pratik Prakash Shinde

Mathematics- Agniv Bandhyopadhyay

Mining Engineering- Shivan Kishore

Mechanical Engineering- Suyash Sharma

Metallurgical Engineering- B Vinith

Metallurgical Engineering- D Laxman Rao

Physics- Sourav Duari

Petroleum Engineering- Ayushkumar Satishkumar Patel

Production and Industrial Engineering- Ganesh Kumar

Statistics- Niladri Kal

Textile Engineering and Fibre Science- Ashwaini Sahadeo

Textile Engineering and Fibre Science- Tanishq Awasthi

Engineering Sciences- Varun Kaushik

Humanities and Social Science (English)- Shivani Kumari

Humanities and Social Science (Linguistic)- Mrunmayee Shirishkumar

Humanities and Social Science (Economics)- Arighya Banerjee

Humanities and Social Science (Psychology)- Shivam Rajendra Bohra

Humanities and Social Science (Psychology)- Mohd Umar Khan

Humanities and Social Science (Philosophy)- Tushar Chaturvedi

Humanities and Social Science (Sociology)- Arun Saraswat

Life Sciences- Sourankur Chakrabarti

A total of 38 students scored ranks in GATE paper wise conducted this year. The paper was given by nearly 7.1 lakh candidates. The cut-off marks varied between 26-36. It is to note that clear GATE is the first step. After this, students will have to go through interviews and in the case of PSUs, physical fitness and aptitude is also accessed.

For students to download GATE results, the scorecard will be available from March 30 till June 30 this year. The candidates can simply download the scorecard via the official website- gate.iitb.ac.in.