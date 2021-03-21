  • MORE MARKET STATS

GATE 2021 results out! IIT-Bombay student tops the exam, aims for PSU job; check other toppers

March 21, 2021 11:57 AM

The results for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2021) have been declared by the Indian Institute of Technology, (IIT-Bombay).

For students to download GATE results, the scorecard will be available from March 30 till June 30 this year. Image: IE/IIT

GATE results: The results for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2021) have been declared by the Indian Institute of Technology, (IIT-Bombay). The exam was topped by B Vinith, a metallurgical engineering student. Vinith got admitted in IIT-Bombay last year after he secured 56th rank in GATE. In the year 2021, Vinith topped the Aptitude test which is also his third attempt so far.

A report by The Indian Express noted that while the 23 year old Vinith is pursuing MTech in IIT Bombay, he simultaneously prepared for the engineering entrance test. For him, getting into the research and development (R&D) of top PSUs has been the aim as the top 10 scorers are given preference for the R & D sector in PSUs. As far as his preparation is concerned, Vinith said he focused on practising via online and offline modes, however, the experience of the first two GATE attempts helped him secure the top rank this year. According to him, in his initial attempt, his scores were impacted by numerical, for which he practised a lot this time.

He had also set a strict routine for GATE preparation. While he gave one hour for GATE prep everyday in the beginning, this was changed to 6 to 8 hours as the exam approached. Apart from this, Vinith said taking MTech classes also gave an impetus while attempting the paper.

Here is a list of students who topped in GATE 2021

  • Agricultural Engineering- Uddesh Sahu
  • Aerospace Engineering- Niladri Pahari
  • Architecture and Planning- Shubham Gupta
  • Biotechnology- Indermeet Singh Bakshi
  • Biomedical Engineering- Paavan Harish Gouniyal
  • Chemistry- Simran
  • Civil Engineering- Amit Sharma
  • Computer Science and Information Technology- Jaydeep Vasudev
  • Chemical Engineering- Dhruvalkumar Thakkar
  • Electronics and Communication Engineering- Siddharth Sabharwal
  • Electrical Engineering- Amit Gupta
  • Electrical Engineering- Aakash Dhill
  • Ecology and Evolution- Jose Mathew
  • Environmental Science and Engineering- Samarthya Tomar
  • Geophysics- Raju Kumar
  • Geology- Sambit Parida
  • Instrumentation Engineering- Himanshu Verma
  • Instrumentation Engineering- Pratik Prakash Shinde
  • Mathematics- Agniv Bandhyopadhyay
  • Mining Engineering- Shivan Kishore
  • Mechanical Engineering- Suyash Sharma
  • Metallurgical Engineering- B Vinith
  • Metallurgical Engineering- D Laxman Rao
  • Physics- Sourav Duari
  • Petroleum Engineering- Ayushkumar Satishkumar Patel
  • Production and Industrial Engineering- Ganesh Kumar
  • Statistics- Niladri Kal
  • Textile Engineering and Fibre Science- Ashwaini Sahadeo
  • Textile Engineering and Fibre Science- Tanishq Awasthi
  • Engineering Sciences- Varun Kaushik
  • Humanities and Social Science (English)- Shivani Kumari
  • Humanities and Social Science (Linguistic)- Mrunmayee Shirishkumar
  • Humanities and Social Science (Economics)- Arighya Banerjee
  • Humanities and Social Science (Psychology)- Shivam Rajendra Bohra
  • Humanities and Social Science (Psychology)- Mohd Umar Khan
  • Humanities and Social Science (Philosophy)- Tushar Chaturvedi
  • Humanities and Social Science (Sociology)- Arun Saraswat
  • Life Sciences- Sourankur Chakrabarti

A total of 38 students scored ranks in GATE paper wise conducted this year. The paper was given by nearly 7.1 lakh candidates. The cut-off marks varied between 26-36. It is to note that clear GATE is the first step. After this, students will have to go through interviews and in the case of PSUs, physical fitness and aptitude is also accessed.

For students to download GATE results, the scorecard will be available from March 30 till June 30 this year. The candidates can simply download the scorecard via the official website- gate.iitb.ac.in.

