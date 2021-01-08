GATE 2021 Admit Card or Hall Ticket to be available for download on gate.iitb.ac.in today — check details

GATE Admit Card 2021: The eligibility criteria for GATE 2021 has been relaxed wherein even students in the third year of their undergraduate degree or those having completed a three-year-degree will be allowed to apply for GATE as opposed to the previous stipulation of fourth-year graduation students only.

GATE 2021 Admit Card: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 Admit Card and GATE 2021 Call Letter will be available for download on the official website – gate.iitb.ac.in on Friday, January 8. Close to 9 lakh candidates have registered for the GATE 2021 Exam which will be held on February 6, 7, 13 and 14 in two sessions from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and from 3 PM to 6 PM.

IE reports that the GATE 2021 result is expected to be announced on March 22.

GATE 2021 Exam Pattern:

IIT-Bombay will be conducting the GATE 2021 exam which has a changed exam pattern and a revised syllabus. The GATE examination for the 27 subjects will be held in computer-based format.

GATE 2021 Eligibility Criteria:

The eligibility criteria for GATE 2021 has been relaxed wherein even students in the third year of their undergraduate degree or those having completed a three-year-degree will be allowed to apply for GATE as opposed to the previous stipulation of fourth-year graduation students only.

How To Download GATE 2021 Admit Card:

To download the GATE 2021 Call Letter or GATE Admit Card, candidates have to follow these instructions —

1) Candidates have to log on to the GATE 2021 official website – gate.iitb.ac.in

2) They then have to click on to the GATE 2021 Admit Card link.

3) They then have to log in to the GATE portal with their login credentials.

4) They can then download their GATE 2021 Call Letter.

Seven IITs and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, jointly conduct the GATE examination and the candidates who clear the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering are eligible for admission to MTech courses and for jobs in Public Sector Units (PSUs).

GATE 2021 will see the introduction of two humanities subjects which will allow students of humanities stream to take the exam as well. This could well the reason behind the increase of applicants this years. As per an IE report, over 14,000 students have applied for these newly-introduced GATE humanities subjects.