GATE 2020 Result: Check latest date, time and other details

GATE 2020: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is slated to announce the results of the recently conducted GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) 2020 exam. Interested candidates need to check the result by visiting the official website of the GOAPS at gate.iitd.ac.in. The results will be announced by the candidates on the basis of marks secured by the individuals in their concerned papers. The marks secured by the candidates in GATE 2020 will remain valid for a term of three years from the date of announcement of the result.

Important date:-

Date of announcement of GATE 2020 result- March 16, 2020.

Exam details:-

The GATE 2020 exam was conducted in two sessions- Forenoon Session and Afternoon Session. The forenoon session was from 09:30 AM to 12:30 PM while the afternoon session was from 2:30 PM to 05:30 PM. The examination was held for 25 papers or subjects. The mode of the GATE 2020 examination held in February 2020 was online. All the papers in the entrance test were consist of 65 questions for a total of 100 marks.

Know how to check GATE 2020 result:-

(1) Candidates who appeared for the exam need to visit the official website of GOAPS at gate.iitd.ac.in.

(2) On visiting the home page, the candidates need to click on ‘GATE 2020 Result’ link.

(3) On clicking the link, a new page will appear on the screen.

(4) Now, the candidates are advised to enter the registration number and password.

(5) After successfully entering the registration number, one can get access to their results.

(6) One needs to save and download the GATE 2020 results and take a hard copy or print out of the same for any future reference.

For more details, the candidates are advised to visit the official website at gate.iitd.ac.in.