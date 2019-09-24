GATE 2020 Exam: Last date for registration without late fees today, apply at gate.iitd.ac.in

The GATE 2020 exam date is slated to be held on February 1, 2, 8 and 9 next year.

GATE 2020 Exam: Today is the last date to apply for the GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) 202 examination. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi had started the registration for the GATE 2020 exam on September 3, 2019. Interested candidates can submit their application online at IIT’s official website – gate.iitd.ac.in. Candidates will have to submit a fees of Rs 1,500 while filling the application. Students would also be able to register after September 24, 2019, but would then have to pay a fees of Rs 2,000.

The registration fees for SC, ST, OBC and female candidates is Rs 750, while would go up to Rs 1,250 if they miss the deadline.

GATE 2020: Important dates

Last date for online registration (without late fee): September 24, 2019

Date of release of admit cards: January 3, 2020

Dates of exam (Tentative): February 1,2,8,9 next year

Date of announcement of result: March 16, 2019

GATE 2020: How to apply online

The candidate needs to visit the official portal, gate.iitd.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the registration link that says ‘GATE Online Application portal’

A new webpage will open after clicking on ‘Register here’. The candidate must fill in the relevant details here

Click on the submit button

After completing this registration process, login using your registered id and password

Click on the link that says ‘Apply Online’

Fill in the application form

Upload the documents mentioned on the application form

Candidates would also be required to upload their digital signatures and latest photograph

Click submit after checking all our details

Download the form and keep a print out for future reference.

The GATE 2020 exam will be conducted by IIT Delhi and the official date is yet to be announced. In the GATE notification for online application, the exam date is mentioned as February (2020) 1, 2, 8 and 9. The written exam will be conducted in two session. The morning session will be held from 9.30am to 12.30 pm, while the afternoon session will start at 2.30 pm and end at 5.30pm.