GATE 2020: Check answer key release date, other details

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is all set to come out with the answer key of the Graduate Aptitude Test Engineering (GATE 2020) next week. The premier institute will release it on February 19 (Wednesday). Those candidates who appeared for the test earlier can download answer keys and question paper through the official website ate.iitd.ac.in.

The IIT-Delhi will release GATE final answer keys on March 7, after receiving objections. While results will be announced by March 20, scorecard will be made available in May. The exams were conducted recently on February 1, 2, 8 and 9. As many as 6,84,903 candidates took part in the Graduate Aptitude Test Engineering, that was conducted in eight sessions.

IIT-Delhi director V Ramgopal Rao, while speaking to indianexpress.com said, “As the response sheet has been released, the answer key of the GATE will be published exactly a week after on February 19, 2020.”

Candidates will also get three days time to challenge the answer keys. “The answer key can be challenged from February 21 to 23,” the official further told the website.

This year, the exams were held in at 566 centres in 199 cities. As per the press release of the institute, conduction the exam in Jammu-Kashmir and Kerala were big challenges because of the lockdown and Coronavirus respectively.

As many as 5,102 candidates preferred Srinagar as their examination city for GATE 2020. For them, 11 test centres were identified to accommodate all candidates in Srinagar, claims the institute. From 5102 registered candidates, a total of 4046 candidates appeared for the exam in Jammu and Kashmir capital.

Candidates are directly hired by several PSU’s based on scores in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE).