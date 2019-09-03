GATE 2020: Application process begins; Check details

The last date of submission of application is September 24, 2019. (Representational Image)

GATE 2020: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has opened registration for the GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) 2020 exam. The interested candidates need to register themselves through the official portal at gate.iitd.ac.in. One can submit their application online from Tuesday, September 3, 2019, onwards. The last date of submission of application is September 24, 2019.

According to the official notification, the GATE 2020 exam is slated to take place on February 1,2,8 and 9 next year. The exam will be conducted in two sessions- morning session- 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the afternoon session- 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

GATE 2020: Process of application fee

The willing candidates need to submit the application fee online. The candidates who will submit their application fee on or before September 24, 2019, will be charged Rs 1,500. However, if any candidate misses the deadline, then he/she will have to pay a sum of Rs 2,000.

For female candidates, the application fee is Rs 750. However, after September 24, 2019, the application fee will be charged Rs 1,250.

For candidates belonging to the reserved category, the application fee is as same as of the female candidates.

GATE 2020: Important dates

Process of application begins- September 3, 2019

Process of application concludes (without late fee)- September 24, 2019

Date of release of admit cards- January 3, 2020

Dates of exam expected to take place- February 1,2,8,9 next year

Date of result: March 16, 2019

GATE 2020: Know how to apply

(1) The willing candidates need to visit the official website at gate.iitd.ac.in.

(2) After visiting the webpage, one needs to click on the registration link.

(3) A new page will appear on the screen where a candidate needs to enter relevant details as asked for.

(4) After entering details, click on the submit button.

(5) After the registration process is complete, log in using the id and password.

(6) After login, click on the link- apply online.

(7) An application form will display on the screen where one needs to provide the information as required.

(8) Upload the form along with relevant documents as asked for.

(9) Upload digital signature and photo.

(10) After all, check the application form once more. If all correct, then submit.

(11) Download the form and take a print out for the future purpose.

For more details, please visit the official website.