GATE 2020: Answer key, question paper released – check details

The entrance exam was held on February 1, 2, 8 and 9. (File photo: PTI)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has come out with preliminary answer key for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020 on Tuesday. Earlier, the same was scheduled to be released on February 19, but was preponed and uploaded on the official website – gate.iitd.ac.in.

Earlier, the entrance exam was held on February 1, 2, 8 and 9.

As per official notifications, candidates may raise objections till February 21. For this, those who wish to challenge the answer key will have to pay Rs 500 per objection. Objections that will be found correct will be included in the final answer key. The result will be out on March 16.

Candidates may note that those who clear the GATE will be able to get admission in MTech courses at IISc, IITs and other institutes.

They will also be eligible for jobs in several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

Here’s how candidates may raise objections:

1. Candidates may first visit the official website gate.iitd.ac.in

2. After this, they may click on the link on the answer key objections.

3. They may now log on, using their credentials.

4. Now, candidates may click on the question which they feel is wrong.

5. They may write their arguments and attach supporting documents.

6. Candidates may now make payment as the objection fee.

7. They may now click on the submit button.

Recently, the IIT-Delhi in a statement said it was hoping for about 1 million applications this year, which however declined than the previous year. While last year, as many as 9.27 lakh candidates applied, this year, the total number of applicants were 8.60 lakhs. When it comes to appearing in the exam, the number of candidates further lowered to 6.5 lakhs.

There was a total of 25 papers this year, with a new addition being biomedical. The GATE exams were held at 566 centres across 199 cities in eight sessions.