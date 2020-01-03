GATE 2020 Admit Card released: Check all details here

The applicants must paste a valid photo as per requirement.

GATE 2020 Admit Card: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) is slated to issue the hall ticket for the upcoming Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020 today. The interested applicants can get the hall ticket by visiting the official website at https://gate.iitd.ac.in/.

Only those candidates whose applications have been accepted are eligible to receive the admit card. After receiving the admit card, the candidates are advised to take a hard copy or print out of it. The applicants must paste a valid photo as per requirement.

Important dates-

Tentative dates of examination- February 01, 02, 08, and 09, 2020; Timing- Forenoon: 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM; Afternoon: 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

Know Examination Schedule-

February 01, 2020:-

09:30 – 12:30 hours (Forenoon Session) Papers code- IN, ME1, MT, PE, PH;

14:30 – 17:30 hours (Afternoon Session) Papers code- CY, ME2, PI

February 02, 2020:-

09:30 – 12:30 hours (Forenoon Session) Papers code- AR, BM, BT, CH, MA, MN, ST, XE, XL

14:30 – 17:30 hours (Afternoon Session) Papers code- AE, AG, EC, GG

February 08, 2020:-

09:30 – 12:30 hours (Forenoon Session) Papers code- EE, EY, TF

14:30 – 17:30 hours (Afternoon Session) Papers code- CS

February 09, 2020:-

09:30 – 12:30 hours (Forenoon Session) Papers code- CE1

14:30 – 17:30 hours (Afternoon Session) Papers code- CE2

Exam pattern-

A total of three hours duration will be allotted for candidates to solve 65 questions. There will be a total of 100 marks. All the questions will be of objective type. Each question will have a choice of four answers, out of which the applicants are required to mark the correct one.

The GATE 2020 results are expected to be released on March 16, 2020. The result will be valid for a period of three years. After qualifying the exam, the candidates will get a chance to apply for admissions at IITs, IISc for MTech courses. Several foreign varsities also accepted the GATE marks.