GATE 2019 admit card released, check how to download

By: | Published: January 4, 2019 5:41 PM

The wait is over for thousands of candidates as admit cards for GATE 2019 has been released

Exams for GATE 2019 is scheduled to be held on February 2, 3 and also on February 9, 10 in two shifts.

The wait is over for thousands of candidates as admit cards for GATE 2019 has been released at official website gate.iitm.ac.in. Those who are planning to appear for the exam may download their admit card by logging in their registration number and also the password.

Exams for GATE 2019 is scheduled to be held on February 2, 3 and also on February 9, 10 in two shifts. Exams will be held from 9 am to 12 pm as well as from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates may also find exam schedule at the official website,

Results will be out on March 16. The exam will be held on 24 subjects that include Agricultural Engineering, Biotechnology, Architecture and Planning, Aerospace Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, Civil Engineering, Mathematics and Mechanical Engineering among other subjects.

Here is how you can download the hall ticket:

1. Candidates may visit the official website gate.iitg.ac.in

2. Once on the home page, they may now click on the link Admit Card under the Quick Links box.

3. After this, candidates will have to log-in the account by entering their Enrollment ID / Email Address and Password.

4. After completing all the formalities they have to click on the submit button.

Admit cards have crucial details like exam centre, dates and schedule. If any candidate finds any discrepancy in his/her admit card, the person may contact the authorities.

The entrance exam is held for admission to a number of courses in master’s and direct doctoral programmes at various Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and IITs.

